Nitish Kumar cannot take Bihar forward: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Dec 4 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being a "mask" while real power lay in the hands of officers and vested interests.

“Nitish Kumar is just a mask in the government. The real power lies with the people and officers surrounding him, who are only filling their pockets,” Yadav said.

He claimed Nitish Kumar, after 20 years of rule, is "tired" and lacks the vision to take Bihar forward.

He accused the government of inefficiency, citing the dominance of mafias in areas such as liquor distribution and education.

Tejashwi alleged rampant corruption within the administration, particularly pointing to the liquor ban and paper leaks.

“Why repeated examination paper leaks trace back to one specific district. The government is failing to take action against the education mafias of Bihar,” Yadav said.

He condemned the government's high expenditure on programs like the Chief Minister’s dialogue initiative, alleging that funds are being wasted while citizens’ problems remain unresolved.

"200-250 crore rupees will be spent in the Chief Minister dialogue’s program. Whose money is this?" he asked.

Tejashwi called the state’s smart meters "cheater meters", highlighting public dissatisfaction with electricity tariffs and inefficiencies.

Tejashwi Yadav presented a vision for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) if they come to power in 2025. He promised a comprehensive roadmap for making Bihar a developed state. Yadav highlighted his previous successes in creating jobs without leaks, contrasting it with current governance.

He also made a key promise to provide 200 units of electricity free to all residents of Bihar.

Under the "Karyakarta Darshan Saha Samvad" program, Yadav engaged with Panchayat-level workers to strengthen RJD's grassroots connection.

Tejashwi also expressed confidence in the RJD’s victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, claiming in 2020, RJD had the support to form the government but faced obstacles.

