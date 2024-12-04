Cricketer Rashid Khan asks Taliban to reconsider ban on girls' medical education

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) One of the most recognisable Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan has spoken out against the Taliban government's decision to impose a ban on girls' medical education, appealing for a reconsideration of the decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development.

Rashid Khan, one of the prominent Afghanistan players who is much sought-after in franchise cricket leagues all around the world, is a former captain of his country's cricket team and now is one of the most prominent sportspersons from Afghanistan to ask the fundamentalist Taliban to reconsider its decision. Rashid is one of the top players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and currently plays for Gujarat Titans.

Most of Afghanistan's male cricketers had kept quiet as the Taliban disbanded the country's women's cricket team after banning sports activities for females soon after forming the government following a bloody civil war in the country in 2021.

But after the government's latest dictate, the 26-year-old Rashid Khan put out a statement on X, formerly Twitter, asking the Taliban to reconsider its decision.

Emphasising the importance of education for both men and women, Rashid said he reflected with "deep sadness and disappointment" the recent closure of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan.

“The future of Afghanistan depends on its youth, and women are a vital part of this. Education is a basic human right, and banning women from such crucial fields is a step backwards,” Rashid Khan wrote in his post.

While advocating for women's education, Rashid also highlighted the importance of trained healthcare professionals, especially for women.

"The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women. It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs. Rashid wrote in his post.

"I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a social responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values," said Rashid Khan in his post.

Taliban's decision to ban females from participating in sports resulted in Australia cancelling its bilateral matches with the Afghanistan men's national team twice. Rashid Khan, who plays in the Big Bash League in Australia too has been criticised for his silence on this issue. But the latest post by Rashid indicates a change in stand by one of Afghanistan's most prominent sportspersons.

How the Taliban responds to this post by Rashid Khan will indicate how the country is going to tackle women's issues in future. It was under pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC and other governments that Afghanistan sent a gender-equal team to the Paris Olympics,

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.