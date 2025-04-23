Karnataka urges NMC to increase UG medical seats amid surge in NEET aspirants

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Expressing concern over the widening gap between the number of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants and available medical seats, the Karnataka government on Wednesday urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to significantly increase undergraduate medical seats across the country.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2019 batch of Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute (SABVMC), minister for medical education and skill development, Sharan Prakash Patil, said over 5 lakh students appear for the NEET examination every year, but only around 1 lakh medical seats are available.

“This disparity needs immediate attention. The doctors we train in India are not just for our country, but for the world,” he said, pointing to the rigorous training and high demand for Indian medical professionals globally.

“There is a stark mismatch between demand and availability. The NMC must intervene,” he said, addressing NMC chairperson Dr B.N. Gangadhar, who was present at the event.

A formal proposal has already been sent to the NMC seeking approval for an additional 800 undergraduate and 600 postgraduate medical seats in Karnataka starting this academic year.

Reiterating the state’s commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure, the minister emphasised the government’s plan to establish a medical college in every district.

“Each of these colleges will be equipped with a hospital and we aim to set up cancer care units, trauma centres and super-speciality hospitals in every district,” he said.

“The chief minister has approved this initiative. Soon, districts without medical colleges will have fully equipped institutions, allowing deserving students from economically weaker sections to pursue medicine at government expense,” the minister stated.

NMC chairperson Dr Gangadhar, in his address, highlighted the global shortage of nearly 3 crore doctors and encouraged the younger generation to take up medical careers. “Indian doctors are in great demand worldwide, thanks to their strong academic foundation and English proficiency. One of NMC’s key goals is to produce globally recognised medical professionals,” he said.

Also present at the event were Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Mohammed Mohsin, Director of Medical Education Dr B.L. Sujatha Rathod and SABVMC director Dr Manoj Kumar H.V.

