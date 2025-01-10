Vanishing Wings: Endangered Birds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

As the sun rises over the misty wetlands of Nelapattu Wildlife Sanctuary, the calls of Spot-billed Pelicans resonate through the air. Meanwhile, in the scrub forests of Andhra Pradesh, the elusive Jerdon’s Courser moves silently, a symbol of fragility and resilience. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are more than just geographical regions- they are home to India’s most endangered and enigmatic bird species like Jerdon’s Courser, Forest Owlet, Long Billed Vulture and Black Bellied Tern to name a few.

These avian wonders are not just rare treasures of the biological world, they are deeply entwined with the sociocultural fabric of these states.This article will take you on a journey through the landscapes of these southern states, exploring the stories, struggles and conservation triumphs of these intriguing creatures.

Habitats of Hope: Biodiversity Hotspots and The Iconic Bird Species

The landscapes of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are richly varied, encompassing the dense forests of Eastern Ghats, the lush mangroves of Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, the serene wetlands of Pulicat and Kolleru Lakes, and the sprawling grasslands of Telangana. These diverse ecosystems support an incredible array of birdlife.

The Jerdon’s Courser (Rhinoptilus bitorquatus), a critically endangered bird, is endemic to Andhra Pradesh. Though presumed extinct for decades, its rediscovery near Kadapa revived hope but underscored the urgent need for conservation. Similarly, the Great Indian Bustard (Ardeotis nigriceps), one of the world’s heaviest flying birds, is a rare sight in Telangana’s grasslands, its numbers dwindling due to habitat loss and poaching.

The wetlands of Andhra Pradesh are vital for species like the Spot-billed Pelican (Pelecanus philippensis), a vulnerable bird revered by local communities. Other notable species include the Painted Stork, the Asian Openbill, and the critically endangered White-rumped Vulture (Gyps bengalensis). Telangana’s forests and wetlands further enrich this avian diversity, hosting species like the Black-bellied Tern ( Sterna acuticauda), Lesser Florican (Syphiotides indicus), and Grey-headed Fish Eagle (Icthyophaga ichthyaetus).

Rediscoveries and Resilience: Tales of Conservation Success

The story of the Jerdon’s Courser is one of rediscovery and hope. After being unseen for decades, it was found near Reddipalli village in 1986, leading to the establishment of Sri Lankamalleswara Wildlife Sanctuary. Yet, despite technological aids like camera traps and acoustic monitors, sightings remain scarce, with the last visual record in 2000.

A similar story of rediscovery was shared by the Forest Owlet, a bird thought to be once extinct over a century before its magical sighting in 1997. Similarly, the Lesser Florican, known for its unique mating rituals, is now rarely seen in Rollapadu and Kurnool.

The fate of extinction looms over another elusive bird known as the Great Indian Bustard. This grassland beauty was once a competitor for the title of India's national bird. Now its grassland habitat has been decimated by modern agriculture, power line collisions, and poaching. With fewer than 300 individuals left, its survival hinges on immediate action.

Efforts to conserve vultures have seen some success. Andhra Pradesh’s Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary and Telangana’s Bejjur Reserve Forests have become critical breeding grounds for species like the Long-billed Vulture and White-rumped Vulture. Breeding programs and restrictions on the veterinary drug diclofenac have helped stabilize their populations.

The wetlands—key stopovers for migratory birds—are under threat but still host species like the endangered Black-bellied Tern and iconic Spot-billed Pelicans. Kondakarla Ava and Ameenpur Lakes are significant refuges, though their bird populations are declining due to habitat degradation.

Fragile Ecosystems Under Threat

Habitat destruction is the most pressing threat to avian biodiversity in these states. Rapid urbanization, deforestation, and unsustainable agricultural practices are shrinking critical habitats. Pesticides, pollution, and climate change exacerbate these issues. For example, Kolleru Lake, once a thriving Ramsar Site, is now polluted and overrun by aquaculture, leading to declining bird populations and water scarcity for nearby communities.

Coastal erosion, rising sea levels, and human encroachment threaten fragile mangroves and wetlands, while grasslands are being converted into agricultural land. The cumulative impact of these factors is devastating for endangered species and ecosystems alike.

The Socio-Cultural Ties to Avian Life

Andhra Pradesh’s sacred groves, untouched forests revered by local communities, are living testaments to the harmony between culture and conservation. These groves are home to diverse species and are often linked to myths and folklore.

In coastal areas, pelicans, storks, and openbills are seen as messengers of the divine. Villages like Teelineelapuram in Srikakulam district have long welcomed migratory birds, refraining from noisy festivities to protect these winged visitors. However, conflicts arise as some farmers view the birds as a nuisance to crops and aquaculture.

A Collaborative Future: The Roadmap for Conservation

The endangered birds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are more than ecological assets; they are cultural icons and indicators of environmental health. The State Forest Department’s 10-year action plan, inspired by the 2023 State of India’s Birds report, offers a roadmap for preserving these species. However, conservation requires collective effort.

We must prioritize habitat restoration, enforce strict anti-poaching laws, and promote sustainable tourism. Educating local communities and fostering coexistence between humans and wildlife is key. By supporting organizations dedicated to conservation and advocating for policy changes, we can help secure a future where the skies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain vibrant with avian life.

Let us act now to protect these fragile ecosystems and the birds that depend on them. Together, we can ensure that the rich biodiversity of these states continues to thrive for generations to come.

Author: Dr. Nupur Sawant, a practicing anaesthesiologist by profession and a nature enthusiast by passion.

Photo Credit:

Black-bellied Tern - Bhaarat Vyas

Spot-billed Pelican - Aseem Kothiala

Great Indian Bustard - Aseem Kothiala

Lesser Florican - Aseem Kothiala

Jerdon's Courser - PJeganathan