Tanu Jain: From Dentist to IAS Officer, Then a Bold Career Shift

Tanu Jain, a remarkable individual from the Sadar area of Delhi, has captivated many with her inspiring journey and unexpected career choices. After completing her schooling at Cambridge School, Jain pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery while preparing for the UPSC exams. In her first attempt, she cleared the prelims but faced setbacks in the mains. However, her determination paid off when she secured an All India Rank of 648 in her third attempt in 2014, realizing her dream of joining the civil services.

Jain went on to serve in various roles within the civil services for seven years, but her passion for teaching led her to make a surprising decision. She chose to leave her prestigious government position to help others pursuing the same path she once walked. With a goal to assist UPSC aspirants, she founded 'Tathastu ICS', a coaching institute aimed at guiding students through their exam journey.

Her unique teaching methods and motivational speeches have garnered significant attention, especially on social media, where she has amassed over 8 lakh followers. Jain is known for offering practical advice on mock interviews and effective study strategies, inspiring many aspiring civil servants. Her selfless dedication to helping others achieve their dreams sets her apart as a role model and mentor for future generations.

Tanu Jain’s story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of giving back to society.