Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Jnanpith awardee MT Vasudevan Nair

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan has paid tribute to Jnanpith awardee and doyen of Malayalam literature M. T. Vasudevan Nair.

Kamal Haasan, who collaborated with Nair in iconic films such as 'Kanyakumari' and 'Manorathangal', mourned the loss of a mentor and a creative giant.

Nair, celebrated for his immense contributions as a screenwriter, director, and producer, was a towering figure in Indian literature and cinema.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kamal Haasan reflected, "My friendship with him, as the creator of the film Kanyakumari, which introduced me to the Malayalam screen world, spans fifty years and continued until the recent Manorathangal."

In an emotional audio tribute recorded in Malayalam, the actor said, "Be it those who want to be writers, those who think of themselves as writers, or those who are acknowledged as writers - when they think of M. T. Vasudevan Nair Sir's works, it evokes many feelings within them: respect, jealousy, fear, and love."

Recounting his early years, Kamal Haasan shared, "I was just 19 years old when I acted in the film Kanyakumari (1974). At that time, I didn't fully understand M.T. Sir's greatness. A short while later, I watched his film Nirmalyam (1973). If my love for cinema was a small lamp, Nirmalyam turned it into a blazing fire. In my view, legends like Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, and Girish Karnad may have been born in different states, but they are kindred spirits."

He further added, "Bidding farewell is something we do for ordinary individuals. M.T. Sir and his literary contributions will stay with us for hundreds of years. They will live on even after we are gone. I don’t have the heart to say goodbye, Sir. Please forgive me."

Nair, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode following heart failure, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 91.

Fondly known as MT, he was one of the greatest writers in Malayalam and served as the editor of Mathrubhumi Weekly, a prestigious literary periodical from Kerala.

Born on July 15, 1933, in Kudallur, Ponnani Taluk, MT was the youngest of four sons of T. Narayanan Nair and Ammalu Amma. His childhood, often depicted in his semi-autobiographical works, was marked by poverty and hardship.

MT began his education at Malamakavu Elementary School, continued at Kumaranellur High School, and graduated with a degree in Chemistry from Victoria College, Palakkad, in 1953.

Following his graduation, he briefly worked as a teacher before joining Mathrubhumi as a sub-editor in 1957.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, MT was a literary giant and a cinematic visionary. His contributions to both fields left an indelible mark, cementing his place as one of the most celebrated writers in the Malayalam language. MT won four National Film Awards for screenwriting, directed seven films, and scripted approximately 54 others.

His screenplays, now published in book form, are considered essential reading for aspiring filmmakers.

Over the years, MT received numerous accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and O.N.V. Literary Award. In 2013, he was honoured with the J.C. Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema.

In 2022, he received the inaugural Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian honour bestowed by the Kerala Government. He was awarded the Jnanpith, India's highest literary honour in 1995.

Nair's works continue to resonate deeply, offering profound reflections on life’s complexities and human emotions. The passing of this literary giant marks the end of an era, but his legacy will forever remain etched in the hearts of countless admirers and the annals of Malayalam literature and cinema.

