Kareena, Saif surprise Taimur with special musical gift on Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, has shared pictures from her Christmas celebrations.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh.

One of the pictures shows Saif gifting an electric guitar to Taimur. Another picture shows Kareena and Saif opening the gifts for their kids.

Saif can also be seen strumming the guitar in one of the pictures.

Earlier, the actress, who belongs to the first film dynasty of Bollywood, and has seen what works and what doesn’t at the box-office, shared her insights on what makes a movie truly successful in today’s cinematic landscape.

The actress said that the only successful formula for a film to work is that it has to create magic, as she said, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success”.

She emphasised that the essence of a memorable film lies in its ability to create magic during the 2-2.5 hours it occupies the audience’s attention.

“In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2-2.5 hours, something needs to touch you, whether it’s the action, the music, or the story. That’s what makes it all unforgettable”, she added.

Kareena’s words capture the heart of Bollywood’s storytelling tradition where films are not just entertainment but transformative experiences that resonate long after the credits roll. The actress also took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from her visit to the Red Sea Film Festival.

Earlier, the actress had also shared pictures from her vacation on her social media. The pictures feature her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and her elder son Taimur.

