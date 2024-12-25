Suriya Teams Up with Karthik Subbaraj for Retro

Suriya is all set to make a grand comeback on the silver screen after his last release Kanguva. This time, he’s teaming up with director Karthik Subbaraj for an exciting new project titled Retro. The makers recently revealed the title and shared the first look, which has already generated a lot of buzz.

Director Karthik Subbaraj took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the title of Suriya’s 44th film, which will be called Retro. Along with the title reveal, he dropped the first glimpse of the movie, showcasing Suriya in a completely new avatar. In this film, Suriya plays a character with severe temper issues, but he is willing to change his ways for the love of his life, played by Pooja Hegde.

The teaser has left fans intrigued, with the filmmaker describing the film as a mix of love, laughter, and intense drama. Both Suriya and Pooja Hegde sport retro-inspired looks, adding to the film's nostalgic charm. Suriya is seen sporting an old-fashioned moustache and a lamb chop hairstyle, while Pooja Hegde embraces fuller, rounded eyebrows with minimal makeup, reflecting the 1980s style.

Retro, a Tamil-language romantic action film, is co-produced by Suriya and his wife Jyotika. The film’s cast includes Jayaram, Joju George, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Prem Kumar, and others. There are also rumors that Shriya Saran will make a special appearance in one of the songs.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, Retro is expected to have a gangster action drama element, though director Karthik Subbaraj clarified that it will mainly focus on romance and high-voltage drama. Suriya also has another project lined up, Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji.