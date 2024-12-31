Pooja Hegde to Star as a Ghost in Kanchana 4

Actress Pooja Hegde is set to star as a ghost in the highly anticipated Kanchana 4, the latest installment in the blockbuster Kanchana series. Directed and led by Raghava Lawrence, the Kanchana franchise has been a massive hit in both Telugu and Tamil cinema.

In Kanchana 4, Pooja Hegde will take on the role of a ghost, adding an exciting twist to the supernatural theme of the film. The movie is set to begin production in early 2025, with plans for a year-end release. Fans are already excited to see Pooja in this unique and intriguing role.

The film is expected to have a large-scale budget of approximately 100 crores. Goldmine Movies is producing the project, with Raghava Lawrence not only starring as the lead actor but also directing. Lawrence, known for his roles in the Kanchana and Muni series, was last seen in Chandramukhi 2 (which received a lukewarm response) and Jigarthanda: Double X (which was well-received on OTT platforms).

With high expectations surrounding Kanchana 4, fans hope that Lawrence will make a strong comeback with this exciting new chapter.