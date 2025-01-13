Jayam Ravi to be called Ravi Mohan henceforth; Actor launches new production house

Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actor Ravi, better known as Jayam Ravi after the phenomenal success of his film ‘Jayam’, has urged that he be addressed as Ravi Mohan or simply as Ravi from now on and that people stop calling him Jayam Ravi as he was known earlier.

In a statement on Pongal eve, Ravi said, “From this day forward, I will be known as Ravi / Ravi Mohan, a name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations. As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi. This is my personal note and a humble request.”

The actor also announced the launch of his production house called Ravi Mohan Studios.

Ravi Mohan said, “To pursue my unwavering passion for cinema, I am delighted to announce the launch of 'Ravi Mohan Studios', a production house dedicated to discovering and championing compelling narratives that inspire, captivate, and resonate with audiences worldwide. This venture represents my commitment to nurturing emerging talent and bringing profound, meaningful stories to cinema.”

Stating that his fans were his strength, the actor said he was converting his fan clubs into a foundation.

“All my New Year messages have been great because of my dear fans. They are my strength and they motivate me to make a better society. To give back to the people and communities that have supported me, I am converting all my fan clubs into a structured organization named 'Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation'. This foundation will work towards helping all those in need and making a positive impact in our society. It is my heartfelt effort to channel the love and support I have received into meaningful contributions for those who need it the most.”

