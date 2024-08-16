Ipswich Town announce signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan

Ipswich Town, Aug 16 (IANS) Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City. The addition of Phillips is the club's second signing on Friday as the team confirmed the addition of 2023/24 Championship Golden Boot winner Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics on a four-year deal.

“This is a day I’ve been waiting a number of weeks for now and I’m very happy to be here. I’ve had some great conversations with players I know here and also with the Manager, who I have obviously heard a lot about, and I’m excited to be here and be part of his team, playing how he likes to play the game. I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League,” said Phillips to TownTV.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who spent the second half of last season at West Ham United, will link up immediately with Kieran McKenna’s side and could potentially be available for the 2024/25 season-opener against Liverpool on Saturday.

Kalvin, who will wear the No.8 shirt during his time at Town, progressed through the ranks at Leeds United where he clocked up 234 appearances and won the Championship title in 2020. Following promotion, Kalvin continued to be a mainstay in the Leeds team and helped the club to a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Kalvin’s form attracted the attention of Gareth Southgate who called him up to the England squad in 2020, earning his first cap in September against Denmark in the Nations League. He has won a total of 31 caps for his country, including playing every game during UEFA Euro 2020 as England reached their first final of a major tournament since 1966.

Kalvin later signed for Manchester City in 2022 where he has played 31 times for Pep Guardiola’s side to date.

“We are very happy to have Kalvin here and he is a fantastic signing for the football club. He is of course a high-caliber, experienced midfielder who has played at the highest levels of the game, in both club and international football,” added Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna.

