Osamu Suzuki, Former Suzuki Chairman, Dies at 94

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation and a key figure behind its global success, has passed away at the age of 94. The company announced that he died on December 25 after battling lymphoma.

Osamu Suzuki was born as Osamu Matsuda on January 30, 1930, in Gero, Japan. He joined Suzuki Motor in 1958 after becoming part of the founding family through marriage and took on his wife’s surname. This marked the beginning of his journey to transform Suzuki into a global leader in small cars and motorcycles.

Suzuki’s leadership spanned several decades. He served as president of Suzuki Motor in two terms, making him the longest-serving head of a major automaker. Under his guidance, Suzuki formed important partnerships with General Motors and Volkswagen, expanding the company’s reach in North America and Europe. However, Suzuki’s most significant move was entering the Indian market in the 1980s.

In 1982, Suzuki formed a joint venture with the Indian government, creating Maruti Udyog. This partnership led to the launch of the Maruti 800, a small car that quickly became a success and helped Suzuki become the largest carmaker in India. Today, Maruti Suzuki remains the top car manufacturer in India.

Though his time as CEO ended in 2016 due to a fuel-economy testing scandal, Suzuki continued to play an advisory role, leaving a lasting impact on the company. His vision and leadership helped Suzuki grow into a major global brand.

Osamu Suzuki’s legacy in the automotive industry will be remembered for his innovation, resilience, and remarkable leadership in expanding Suzuki’s global presence.