Producer KP Chowdary Found Dead at His Goa Residence

KP Chowdary, a film producer known for distributing the hit movie Kabali starring Rajinikanth, was found dead in Goa., suspected to be a suicide. Also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary and NK Choudhary, he was discovered hanging in his rented home in Siolim, North Goa. The Anjuna police are investigating the incident and have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Chowdary, hailing from Khammam district in Telangana, encountered several hardships in his life. In 2023, he was arrested in a high-profile drug case that involved several prominent figures from the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Following his arrest, he struggled with severe financial issues, which reportedly led him to become involved in the drug trade.

After moving to Goa a few years ago, he opened a pub called OHM, which also came under scrutiny for drug-related activities, adding to his financial troubles. Despite his earlier success in the film industry, including distributing popular Telugu films like "Gabbar Singh" and "Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu," Chowdary found it difficult to recover from the setbacks he faced after his arrest.

His death has shocked the film industry. As the investigation continues, colleagues mourn the loss of a talented producer.