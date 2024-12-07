New Year 2025 Holidays: Japan's Holiday Expenditure Sets New Record

The New Year holiday in Japan is soon to come and is seen to be expected to increase dramatically in domestic spending. This is according to a recent report by JTB Corp, Japan's biggest travel agency, which revealed that the nation's domestic travel spending per person was expected to gain 4.9% on last year, reaching a record high of 43,000 yen, or $290.

The massive surge in expenditure can be contributed to by the rise in accommodation expenses. In fact, the anticipated rise is also 2,000 yen more than what it was in the holiday period during 2023/2024. Moreover, the increased length of the holiday period where holidays are during weekends, which means major travel days are also during weekends.

The number of domestic travellers during the New Year period is expected to be steady at 28 million. This is similar to the number of last year's statistics, but it is still about 4% lower than the pre-pandemic level seen in the 2019/2020 holiday season.

On the other hand, 520,000 Japanese travellers are expected to go abroad increasing by 60,000; this is despite still being a great increase but would still be nearly 37% lower compared to that in 2019/2020.

JTB Corp. has a yearly projection of New Year travel based on surveys and hotel booking data. The report gives useful insights into the travel habits and preferences of Japanese travellers during the New Year holiday period.

