Myntra’s EORS to showcase over 3.5mn trend-first styles from over 9,500 brands

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, brings the 21st edition of the iconic End Of Reason Sale (EORS), live now until December 17.

Marking a decade of extraordinary success, this shopping spectacle is set to dazzle fashion and beauty enthusiasts nationwide. Millions of shoppers from Tier-I&II cities, as well as beyond, can dive into an expansive collection from leading international, domestic, and homegrown brands, offering more than 3.5 million styles from over 9,500 brands to cater to their fashion-forward needs.

The categories that are expected to garner traction from consumers during EORS include men's casual wear, men’s and women's ethnic wear, women's western wear, beauty, and personal care, watches and wearables, winter wear, accessories, travel essentials, sports footwear, kids' wear and wedding collections.

Several popular brands that are expected to witness heightened traction include Levi’s, Nike, Adidas, H&M, L’Oreal, Decathalon, New Balance, Wrogn, and Rare Rabbit, among others.

From cozy layers to glamorous ensembles, curated collections ensure there’s something for every occasion, season, and style preference.

Adding to the thrill, FWD, Myntra's Gen-Z proposition, will feature over 100,000 trend-first styles from brands including Hersheinbox, Glitchez, Kpop, Slyck, Lulu & Sky, Bonkers Corner, Kassually, Freakins, Pronk, Bewakoof, and House of Koala among many others.

The 21st edition of EORS will make shopping delightful with a slew of new launches. These include the popular New York-based streetwear brand Extra Butter, Japanese sports brand Yonex, and Middle East-based kidswear brand Babyshop.

Other exciting new collection launches include American Eagle Outfitters X Jahnvi Kapoor, Crocs X Squid Game, Titan Stellar’s limited edition The Unity Watch, CASIO G-Steel collection, Noise Air Clip Earbuds, Samsonite Red, CIGA Design, Anastasia Beverly Hills and men’s occasion wear collection from the brand Jaypore.

New collection drops from beauty and personal care brands include the Max Factor X Priyanka Chopra Jonas collection, Clarins Hydra Essentiel Travel Collection, and Huda Beauty’s Easy Blur Foundation. Additionally, customers can also shop exciting new sneaker drops from brands like Nike, Adidas Originals, and New Balance.

“As we celebrate a decade of EORS, we’re thrilled to bring our customers an unmatched shopping experience. We have lined up an exciting selection of new international brand launches for our fashion-forward customers, furthering our commitment to making international brands accessible to millions of customers across the country,” said Bharath Kumar BS, Head of Revenue and Growth, Myntra.

“Additionally, with the wedding, holiday, and party season kicking in, EORS will provide customers with trend-first styles, reflecting their personal choices, across fashion, beauty, and accessories,” he added.

This mega event presents a one-of-its-kind opportunity for brands to engage with millions of customers, including first-time shoppers, eager to discover unique and trendy fashion and beauty solutions. The shopping event includes several exciting deals, including brand manias, midnight steal runs, and grab-or-gone deals.

Customers can avail additional savings with exciting bank offers from such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Paytm UPI, and Simpl.

Further, taking engagement to the next level, Myntra will leverage its powerful social commerce platforms to connect with its ever-growing base of fashion-conscious shoppers.

Top influencers from across the country, will create exclusive looks to inspire fashion and beauty enthusiasts. Adding to the excitement is Myntra Minis, a cutting-edge feature revolutionising how users interact with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content.

Myntra Minis captivates Gen Z and millennials with vibrant, dynamic content, with users spending 80,000 hours monthly on average watching snackable videos and cementing itself as a game-changer in the world of immersive shopping.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.