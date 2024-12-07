Rajasthan Guv urges youth to become job providers, not seekers

Jaipur, Dec 7 (IANS) Governor Haribhau Bagade on Saturday emphasised that young people who have graduated from universities should aim to become job providers rather than merely seeking employment.

He stated that universities should serve as centers of knowledge where students not only engage with textbooks but also focus on enhancing their intellectual capabilities and fostering entrepreneurship.

Bagade made these remarks while addressing the ninth convocation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule University on Saturday.

He underscored that education is a lifelong process, with true education guiding individuals towards a better life.

Reflecting on the legacy of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in social service and women's education, the Governor highlighted that Phule was ahead of his time.

At a time when women’s education was not prioritised, Phule opened the first girls' school and educated his wife, who became the country's first female teacher.

The Governor urged people to promote education by embracing the ideals of Jyotiba Phule.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration between the private and government sectors in advancing education.

He emphasised that ethics and values of an ideal life must be integral to education, and the lives of great individuals should serve as constant inspiration.

He encouraged students to use their education for the betterment of the nation.

Addressing the country’s new education policy, Bagade highlighted its focus on providing quality education to all sections of society, without discrimination.

He called for the enhancement of students' intellectual capacity with the principle of ‘Nation First’ in mind.

At the ceremony, the Governor awarded degrees and medals to the students. University Chancellor Nirmal Panwar provided a detailed overview of the university's achievements and future plans.

