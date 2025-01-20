China's 8-Day Spring Festival Holiday: Top Destinations and Deals

As the Chinese community prepares to celebrate the Spring Festival in 2025, there is nothing but excitement toward a celebration to be remembered differently. This festival, which has been scheduled for January 28, will make history as an eight-day affair for the holiday, allowing everyone more time than ever to enjoy traditional family reunions, cultural events, and travel.

In any case, there will be tremendous implications for tourism from the holidays extended, with most people taking longer trips in search of experience and adventure. As per recent reports, a 4.8-day trip for travel package customers during this upcoming holiday is likely, as it was 4.3 days last year in 2019.

The inscription of the festival on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2024 has also created great interest in traditional Chinese culture. People are now more interested in experiencing the country's rich cultural heritage, including customs, traditions, and festivals.

The result has been a rise in demand for travel packages that focus on intangible cultural heritage and traditional festivals. According to data from Fliggy, a leading online travel agency, the search volume for "intangible cultural heritage travel" increased by 133% in early January compared to the same period in December.

Catering to this need, many cities have started encouraging tourism through cultural initiatives. To be specific, the capital city of Heilongjiang province, Harbin, has unveiled a special train highlighting the intangible cultural heritage of the Oroqen ethnic minority group. There are demonstrations on birch-bark painting and dough sculpture as traditional crafts onboard the train.

In the ancient city of Langzhong in Sichuan province, a series of events has been launched to celebrate the Spring Festival and showcase the city's intangible cultural heritage. The events include traditional music and dance performances, craft demonstrations, and cultural exhibitions.

We are seizing this opportunity to make the festive vibes even thicker while trying to facilitate cultural and tourism consumption and promote the creative evolution and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture," he added. Zhang Zhiping head of the local culture research society claimed that Spring Festival's listing to UNESCO provided opportunities for traditional Chinese culture's marketing and to push cultural and tourist consumption.

As the 2025 Spring Festival approaches, it is clear that this year's celebration will be a unique and unforgettable experience. With its rich cultural heritage, traditional customs, and exciting tourism initiatives, the festival promises to be a truly immersive and enriching experience for all who participate.

