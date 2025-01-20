January 20 Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu amidst the heavy rains

Tamil Nadu residents, particularly those residing in Chennai and the surrounding districts, woke up to heavy rain showers today. Heavy rainwater had waterlogged some areas, caused traffic congestion and hampered daily activities. Thus, schools in the state may most likely remain shut tomorrow.

The Indian Meteorological Department, IMD, forecast moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has also issued a weather forecast, which states heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over several districts in the state.

The Tamil Nadu school administration had earlier decided to extend the holidays of Pongal till January 19, 2025. Educational institutions were to reopen on January 20, 2025. Considering the existing conditions of the weather, the school administration might further extend the holidays.

Though there has been no official notification or confirmation about the closure of schools, students and parents are advised to keep a check on the latest updates. The school administration is likely to make an announcement soon, and students can check the official website or social media handles of their schools for the latest information.

Residents are asked to exercise all precautions that are necessary so as not to face any difficulty during the incessant rain that may cause waterlogging in several areas and may hamper traffic as well as routine activities. Stay indoors and refrain from travelling unless it is essential.

