May Ram Navami bring new energy for strong, prosperous and capable India: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami, emphasising that the holy festival of Lord Shri Ram's birth would bring new consciousness and energy to the country.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Ram Navami. May this holy occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram bring new consciousness and new enthusiasm in your life, which will constantly provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

PM Modi also announced his plans for the day, sharing his visit to Tamil Nadu, saying, "Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today!"

As part of his Ram Navami celebrations, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram, which will enhance connectivity between the mainland and the island, benefiting local communities and boosting regional development.

Earlier, PM Modi shared on X, “Tomorrow, 6th April, on the very auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. The new Pamban Rail Bridge will be inaugurated. I will pray at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.”

This marks the Prime Minister’s special visit to the holy city, where he will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Following his diplomatic trip to Sri Lanka and participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand, PM Modi will spend Ram Navami in Tamil Nadu focusing on enhancing both India’s spiritual and infrastructural development.

The inauguration of the Pamban Rail Bridge is expected to significantly boost connectivity and economic development in the region.

