2025 US Holiday Calendar: Federal and Non-Federal Holidays

Stepping into this new year brings much-needed anticipation regarding the forthcoming holidays in the United States federal and non-federal holidays. Among all these important days, the most significant events with significant implications that could be taken positively are noted this year by keeping a tight watch on some wonderful dates awaiting you.

Federal Holidays: An Important Time of Contemplation and Celebration

The federal holidays in 2025 are a mix of historic events, cultural celebrations, and moments of national pride. Here are the key dates to remember:

New Year's Day: Wednesday, January 1, marks the beginning of a brand-new year, full of hope and possibilities.

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20, is a day to reflect on the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Inauguration Day: Also on Monday, January 20, this is held every four years as the beginning of a new presidential term.

Washington's Birthday: On Monday, February 17, it commemorates the first president of the United States.

Memorial Day: On Monday, May 26, it is a day to remember and pay tribute to men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19, the emancipation day of enslaved African Americans in the United States

Independence Day: Friday, July 4, adoption of Declaration of Independence 1776

Labour Day: Monday, September 1, contributions of American workers recognized and their success

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day: Monday, October 13 is a day in recognition of a complex history and the experiences of indigenous peoples brought about by the European explorations.

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11, will be honouring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27, is to spend time with family and friends, giving thanks and celebrating the harvest.

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25, is the joyous holiday of the birth of Jesus Christ, which is revered in the Christian World.

Non-Federal Holidays: A Celebration of Diversity and Culture

In addition to the federal holidays, several non-federal holidays are observed by various communities and cultures.

Here are a few important dates for holidays:

Chinese New Year: Wednesday, January 29, marks the beginning of the Year of the Sheep in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Groundhog Day: Sunday, February 2, is a popular tradition that predicts the arrival of spring.

Valentine's Day: Friday, February 14, will be a celebration of love and romance.

Ramadan: This will be a tentative date set for Friday, February 28, marking the beginning of the Islamic holy month of fasting and spiritual reflection.

Mardi Gras: Tuesday, March 4, is that colourful celebration that marks the start of the Christian season of Lent.

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, March 5, is that day of fasting and repentance in the Christian tradition.

St. Patrick's Day: Monday, March 17, is a fun celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

These holidays will provide us with the opportunity to gather together with family and friends, take time to remember our values and traditions, and celebrate the strength that diversity gives our country.

