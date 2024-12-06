Increased hostilities in Syria gravely concerns humanitarians: UN

United Nations, Dec 6 (IANS) UN humanitarians have said that they are gravely concerned about increased hostilities in northwest Syria.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday that local authorities reported tens of thousands of displaced families in Hama, some of whom fled to Homs.

Hama is the destination city for people fleeing fighting in and around Idleb and Aleppo. Now, there are reports of heavy fighting in Homs, Xinhua news agency reported.

OCHA said it had worked in Hama with humanitarian partners before fighting broke out to provide relief, including health support and essential items, to those newly displaced. Some 3,000 families were displaced to Homs.

The office said colleagues and partners continue to provide support to people displaced by the hostilities wherever possible.

David Carden, the deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, led a UN cross-border mission to Idlib to assess the situation, along with other humanitarians from the UN Children's Fund (Unicef), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Department of Safety and Security.

The team visited a reception centre in Dana hosting dozens of households newly displaced by the hostilities and spoke with families who fled their homes in western Aleppo, according to OCHA. During the visit, UNHCR and a local partner provided mattresses, blankets, cooking materials and other items.

"People at the reception center urgently need water and sanitation support, as well as heating materials," OCHA said.

Carden and the UN team also visited the Sham Surgical Hospital, which is treating patients wounded by recent attacks. From November 27 to December 2, the hospital provided life-saving care to more than 200 people.

WHO reported providing medical supplies to the hospital, including trauma kits, while health workers are going without pay due to underfunding.

OCHA said that since the start of the escalation of hostilities last week, more than 30 health facilities in northwest Syria closed, putting immense strain on the remaining functional hospitals.

The World Food Programme (WFP) scaled up operations to assist people affected by the fighting. The agency said it provides ready-to-eat rations and hot meals and has served more than 10,700 people.

OCHA said the hot meals operation is being ramped up with the help of partners. One WFP-supported kitchen began operations in Aleppo on Tuesday, and another is now in Homs.

WFP provides food to displaced people on both sides of the front lines. The agency is working to negotiate safe supply corridors to allow a rapid and substantial response to those in need.

