Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House to discuss new tariffs imposed on Israel: media

Jerusalem, April 5 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported on Saturday.

Citing an Israeli source, the channel stated that the two leaders are expected to discuss the 17 per cent tariff the United States imposed on Israeli goods as part of Trump's so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on all trading partners.

Israeli news website Walla reported that Netanyahu plans to depart for the United States directly from Budapest on Sunday, following his current visit to Hungary.

The White House visit, however, depends on an Israeli court granting permission to postpone the upcoming hearings in his corruption trial, according to Walla, Xinhua news agency reported.

The day before Trump's announcement, Israel had lifted all tariffs on imports from the United States, but this step did not prevent Trump from imposing tariffs on Israel.

In addition to the tariff issue, the two leaders are expected to discuss the nuclear crisis with Iran and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Netanyahu's Hungary visit takes place amid international scrutiny over an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC issued the warrants last November against Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of committing "crimes against humanity and war crimes" in Gaza. Hungary is the first European country to host Netanyahu since the ICC issued the arrest warrant.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated earlier this year that Hungary continues to welcome the Israeli leader despite the warrant.

He also said the ICC's move "discredited the institution" and confirmed it as "a politically motivated body," adding that such decisions would affect Hungary's future cooperation with the court.

Hungary has consistently backed Israel in the European Union fora and expressed strong support for its right to self-defence.

