Rajasthan: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member presented in court amid heavy security

Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and Kuchaman resident Aditya Jain was presented in court in Kuchaman City on Saturday amid tight security.

An official said that the entire court premises were cleared during his appearance, and a large deployment of police personnel was seen throughout the area.

Aditya, who was brought from Jaipur under special security arrangements, was first taken to the Kuchaman police station for necessary legal procedures.

The official said that Aditya was then produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

He said that additionally, police sought permission for his arrest under a protection warrant in Case No. 403, adding that the court approved his arrest under this warrant.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) stated that Aditya Jain, also known as Tony, is an active member of the extortion network operated by notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara - both currently incarcerated in Gujarat.

Aditya has seven criminal cases registered against him across various districts in Rajasthan. These cases include serious offenses such as kidnapping, rape, extortion through intimidation, possession of illegal weapons, facilitating mobile phones and other items for jailed criminals, and fraud involving identity changes.

He is also a wanted accused in a high-profile extortion case involving the collection of crores of rupees from five businessmen in Kuchaman.

In this case, the Kuchaman Police had earlier arrested four individuals - Shafiq Khan, Faheem Pathan, Soyeb, and Sarfaraz alias Vicky. Aditya Jain, along with Rohit Godara and Virendra Charan, was listed among the wanted accused.

“We did our homework well and coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and SpiceJet for deporting the notorious criminal Aditya Jain, who is an active member of the Lawrence-Rohit Godara gang to Jaipur from Dubai,” Additional Director General (ADG) of Crime, Dinesh MN told IANS.

Aditya was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Rajasthan team from Dubai and brought to Jaipur on Friday morning.

ADG Dinesh said that Aditya, a key operative of the gang, was reportedly operating its “control room,” providing communication support and managing call facilities for gang members.

“He is wanted in multiple cases of extortion, firing incidents, and other crimes committed by the gang over the years,” said Dinesh MN.

