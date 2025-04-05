PM Modi pays tribute at Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial in Sri Lanka

Colombo, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, near Colombo, on Saturday evening. While paying respects, he hailed the brave soldiers of the IPKF who had laid down their lives in the service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka.

The IPKF Memorial in Sri Lanka is perhaps the only war memorial commemorating the sacrifice of Indian soldiers, dedicated by a foreign country other than the United Kingdom.

It honours the memory of the 1169 personnel of the Indian forces who lost their lives while serving with the IPKF between 1987-1990. The memorial was constructed by the Lankan government on the outskirts of Colombo in 2008.

"Laid a wreath at the IPKF Memorial in Colombo. We remember the brave soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. Their unwavering courage and commitment remain a source of inspiration for us all," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister had also visited the monument during his first visit to the island nation in 2015.

Earlier in the day, several key agreements, including on defence cooperation and development of Trincomalee as an energy hub, were signed between the two countries following the bilateral discussions held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Other MoUs signed included on Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power; on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation; on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province; on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine and on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi also announced comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually; India's grant assistance for the development of Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura; the Exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Sri Lanka on International Vesak Day 2025; as well as the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.

Some other key projects built with Indian assistance that are being inaugurated during PM Modi's ongoing visit include inauguration of upgraded railway track of Maho-Omanthai railway line; Launch of Construction of Signalling System for Maho-Anuradhapura railway line; Ground Breaking ceremony of Sampur Solar power project; Inauguration of Temperature Controlled Agricultural Warehouse in Dambulla; and, supply of Solar Rooftop Systems for 5000 Religious Institutions across Sri Lanka.

The visit of the Indian Prime Minister, undertaken at the invitation of President Dissanayake, reaffirms the shared vision of 'Friendship of Centuries – Commitment to a Prosperous Future' between the two nations.

