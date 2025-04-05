In Sri Lanka, PM Modi reiterates India's strong commitment to development of Indian Origin Tamil community

Colombo, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India's strong commitment to the development and progress of the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community in Sri Lanka during his meeting with the community leaders in Colombo.

"The meeting with leaders of Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) was fruitful. The community constitutes a living bridge between the two countries for over 200 years. India will support construction of 10,000 houses, healthcare facilities, the sacred site Seetha Eliya temple and other community development projects for IOTs in cooperation with the Government of Sri Lanka,"

The PM also met the leaders of the Tamil political parties in Sri Lanka.

"It is always a pleasure to meet the leaders of the Tamil community of Sri Lanka. Conveyed my condolences on the passing of respected Tamil leaders, Thiru R. Sampanthan and Thiru Mavai Senathirajah, both of whom were personally known to me. Reiterated unwavering commitment to a life of equality, dignity and justice for the Tamil community within united Sri Lanka. Many projects and initiatives launched during my visit will contribute to their social, economic and cultural progress," he said.

Earlier in the day, while making a Joint Press Statement along with the Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, PM Modi highlighted India's longstanding support for the Indian Origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka, stating that the construction work of 10,000 houses for them will be completed soon.

PM Modi also met Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and appreciated his valuable contribution in fostering India-Sri Lanka friendship.

"Glad to meet Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa. Appreciated his personal contribution and commitment to strengthening India-Sri Lanka friendship. Our special partnership receives support in Sri Lanka cutting across party lines. Our cooperation and robust development partnership are guided by the welfare of the people of our two countries," said PM Modi.

Premadasa acknowledged the importance of strong bilateral relations between both nations and expressed gratitude for India's consistent support during the difficult times of Sri Lanka.

"Honoured to have met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a moment that calls for more than economic cooperation, it calls for a deeper partnership between our nations. Sri Lanka and India have the chance to shape a future of Shared Ascent, where growth is not just measured in trade, but in the well-being of our people. Grateful for India's unwavering support during Sri Lanka’s most difficult times," Premadasa posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi travelled to the island nation straight after attending the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok.

Praising Sri Lankan President Dissanayake for his "personal commitment" to India-Sri Lanka ties, PM Modi said that the two countries have added more momentum to linkages in security, trade, agriculture, housing, culture, and other sectors during the bilateral discussions held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.