231 DJ consoles seized ahead of Ram Navami in Bihar: Police

Patna, April 5 (IANS) With Ram Navami being celebrated on Sunday, Bihar Police and law enforcement agencies across the state are on high alert to ensure peaceful celebrations.

A major focus of the security drive has been the complete ban on DJ music during the festival. Despite clear directives, several individuals have flouted the ban.

In response, the police have launched a statewide crackdown, seizing 231 DJ consoles, including 26 in Patna alone, from areas like Jakkanpur, Kadamkuan, and Sultanganj.

An official said that action is being taken under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Loudspeaker Act.

FIRs are being registered, and DJ operators are facing legal consequences for non-compliance.

“On the instructions of the Police Headquarters, a campaign is underway against DJs playing music at high volumes. This is a preventive measure to avoid law and order issues,” said a senior police official.

ADG Kundan Krishnan (Headquarters) and ADG (Law & Order) Pankaj Dar have instructed all IGs, DIGs, SSPs, and SPs across the state to enforce the ban strictly.

Prior to this, meetings had been held between police officials and DJ operators to communicate the rules, but violations have continued.

Authorities are conducting intensive vehicle checks at key intersections and maintaining a close watch on all public activities to preempt any form of disturbance.

In recent years, communal tensions and violence have marred religious processions in parts of Bihar, including incidents of stone-pelting during Ram Navami processions.

These disturbances have often been triggered by loud music and provocative displays.

“We’ve seen how quickly tensions can escalate during religious events. Our job is to prevent a repeat of past incidents. Hence, proactive and strict enforcement is necessary,” a police official added.

The current security strategy includes increased patrolling, surveillance, coordination with local communities, and preventive detentions if necessary. The police have urged the public to cooperate and celebrate Ram Navami peacefully.

