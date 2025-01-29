Hyderabad Metro Services Disrupted Due to Signaling Issue, Operations Restored

Hyderabad: Metro rail services in the city faced unexpected delays on Wednesday morning due to a technical glitch in the signaling system, causing inconvenience to commuters, including office-goers and students. The disruption affected major routes such as Ameerpet-Hitech City, Miyapur-Ameerpet, and Nagole-Secunderabad.

Officials from Hyderabad Metro confirmed that the issue stemmed from a fault in the signaling system. However, the problem was promptly addressed, and normal operations resumed later in the day. The metro authorities issued an apology for the disruption and assured passengers that services are now running smoothly.

The delays, occurring during peak hours, left many commuters frustrated as they struggled to reach their destinations on time. Several passengers took to social media to express their grievances over the inconvenience caused.

Hyderabad Metro has advised commuters to stay updated on real-time service information through its official communication channels to avoid any unforeseen delays in the future.