US EPA plan to dispose Eton fire debris draws protests

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) The US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) plan to open a site to process Eaton fire debris near Los Angeles County's foothill communities has prompted swift backlash from local leaders alarmed by the prospect of toxic waste in their backyard.

On Monday, the cities of Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale and Baldwin Park announced their joint opposition to the EPA's plans to use Lario Park as the destination for hazardous household debris from the fire, including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The site is at 15701 E. Foothill Blvd. in an unincorporated area of the county adjacent to the four cities and is slated to begin receiving debris early next week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leaders said they were upset about the potential dangers posed to residents as well as the fact that they were not consulted in the decision.

The EPA designated Lario Park as a processing site on Thursday and has already prepared the site to begin accepting waste, according to the Los Angeles Times. Measures have been taken to control spills around the areas where debris will be processed.

Once the site is open, debris will be brought in daily, processed into various waste streams, packaged for shipment and sent out to be disposed of, the report cited federal officials.

Meanwhile, a recent fast-moving brush fire erupted in Los Angeles County and burned over 10,000 acres (40 sq km) by January 23, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Fueled by heavy and dry plants and pushed by gusting Santa Ana winds, the latest wildfire in Southern California spread rapidly, the local media said, adding approximately 19,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Los Angeles County has been inundated with deadly blazes this month. The Palisades and Eaton fires, the largest ones in the most populous county of the United States, have killed 28 people, sparked numerous mandatory evacuations, and destroyed thousands of structures.

