Hyderabad Metro Rail Restores Normal Services After Technical Glitch: January 29

Hyderabad Metro Rail services were momentarily suspended for the people who commute on the route on Wednesday, January 29 due to a technical glitch in the signalling system. The issue was addressed immediately, and services resumed as normal.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities used social media to update the public regarding the cause of the disruption and its resolution. While issuing a statement, the authorities explained their regret regarding the inconvenience caused to the passengers and reassured them that normal services had been resumed.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail is a critical component of the city's public transportation system, connecting various parts of the city with its three lines - the Blue Line, Red Line, and Green Line. The metro rail network spans approximately 69.2 kilometres and has been designed to reduce traffic congestion, lower pollution levels, and improve the overall livability index of Hyderabad.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Hyderabad Metro Rail and became the main component of a transport system used for daily convenience by transporting millions of commuters on a single day. When this technical mishap put this into a bit of a temporary hassle, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities showcased the responsibility towards getting passenger services run reliably and hassle-free.

