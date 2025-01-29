Uttar Pradesh schools, colleges, offices holidays on Feb 2, 3 for Mahakumbh!

The Uttar Pradesh state government is keen on declaring some additional public holidays, one of them about the date of the current Mahakumbh Mela scheduled to be concluded in Prayagraj this month. Holiday declarations have reportedly been considered for January 29, February 2 and 3 to help more devotees see the holy bath and the respective festivities. The move is due to pressure from teachers' associations and other bodies, who have asked the government to declare holidays so that the event may be conducted peacefully.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held once every 144 years, has attracted millions of devotees from all over the country. The event is a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar, and the government's decision to declare additional holidays is likely to be welcomed by devotees and tourists alike.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Association has sent a letter to the Director of Secondary Education, requesting that the holiday date for Vasanta Panchami be corrected from February 2 to February 3. In addition, the association has demanded that January 29, which marks the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, be declared a public holiday.

Meanwhile, the Vishisht BSTC Teachers Welfare Association has moved a petition to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting the declaration of three public holidays on dates coinciding with Mahakumbh Mela. The association has argued that this would enable devotees to participate in the holy dip and other festivities with their families.

The Uttar Pradesh government has shut schools in the district of Varanasi until February 5, keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees that will be attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. The government's decision to announce extra holidays would most likely be a refreshing move for devotees and tourists, who can now plan their trips to Prayagraj accordingly.

