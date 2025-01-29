MahaKumbh Stampede: Eyewitness Recounts Chaos at Prayagraj’s Sangam

Prayagraj: A tragic stampede broke out at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday morning, leaving multiple devotees injured. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic as the massive crowd surged forward, leading to chaos and distress among pilgrims.

One eyewitness shared the harrowing experience of losing a family member in the crowd. "My sister, sister-in-law, and others were with me, but one person went missing. He was dragged away in the rush. He fell down... and we couldn't find him," she said, her voice filled with anguish.

Despite multiple calls for help, witnesses alleged that emergency response teams were slow to arrive. "We called the CRPF and the police a long time ago, but no one has come yet. It has been half an hour, and we had to take our injured person to the hospital ourselves," another witness recounted.

Vidhya Sahu, a devotee from Belagavi, Karnataka, described how the overcrowding led to people getting trapped near a pole. "We were just walking when people from behind pushed us forward. There was a pole in the opposite direction, and many got stuck there," she said.

Jay Prakash Swami, who attended the gathering with his family, recalled how one of his family members was trapped under the crowd and struggled to get up. "We were all stuck in the crowd. I was the first to break free, and then I helped my children, father, and mother out," he said.

Another devotee, still searching for his missing companion, expressed his distress. "We were caught in the rush near the Sangam, and everything turned chaotic. We managed to get out but got separated. I don't know where we are, and I am worried about my brother-in-law, Chandrapal," he said.

In response to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged devotees to avoid overcrowding at the Sangam and instead take a holy dip at the nearest Ganga ghat. "Maha Kumbh 2025: Dear devotees, please take a bath at the ghat near you and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Follow the administration’s instructions and help maintain order. People are bathing peacefully at all ghats—do not believe any rumors," he posted on X.

महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज आए प्रिय श्रद्धालुओं, माँ गंगा के जिस घाट के आप समीप हैं, वहीं स्नान करें, संगम नोज की ओर जाने का प्रयास न करें। आप सभी प्रशासन के निर्देशों का अनुपालन करें, व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। संगम के सभी घाटों पर शांतिपूर्वक स्नान हो रहा है। किसी भी अफवाह… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken to Chief Minister Adityanath to assess the situation. Meanwhile, authorities have put the second Amrit Snan on hold as rescue operations continue.