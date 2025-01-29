Mahakumbh 2025 Stampede: What Caused the Chaos at Sangam Ghat – Full Details Inside

Prayagraj: A chaotic situation unfolded at Sangam Ghat during the sacred Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, as barriers collapsed under the immense pressure of a massive crowd. Emergency services swiftly responded, transporting the injured to the central hospital within the Mela grounds. Authorities have assured that the situation is under control and that medical assistance is being provided to those affected.

Massive Turnout for Amrit Snan

The Amrit Snan, one of the most revered rituals of the Kumbh Mela, holds immense spiritual significance. This year’s event was particularly notable due to the rare Triveni Yog celestial alignment, which occurs once every 144 years. An estimated 80-100 million devotees gathered to partake in this sacred ritual.

Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana stated, “The incident occurred when barriers gave way under the pressure of the crowd. Some devotees sustained injuries, but medical aid is being provided, and there is no critical situation.”

Akhara Parishad Resumes Holy Rituals

Following the stampede, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad initially decided to postpone the holy dip but has now announced that rituals will proceed. Parishad President Ravindra Puri confirmed that the Akharas are coordinating closely with the Mela administration to ensure safety.

“We had to delay our snan in the morning due to overcrowding. Now that the situation is stabilizing and designated ghats are clearing, all Akharas will perform their holy dip today,” Puri stated. He also mentioned that religious processions would continue on a smaller scale, with rituals extending into the night if necessary.

What Happened at Sangam Ghat

Eyewitnesses attributed the incident to inadequate crowd management and unexpected congestion. Social media content creator Vivek Mishra from Prayagraj, who was present at the scene around 2:30 AM, described the events leading up to the chaos.

“The problem arose as devotees had no clear exit route after bathing. Many carried heavy luggage on their heads, and large iron dustbins placed in the area led to multiple people tripping and falling. I fell as well but managed to help my parents and another woman who was trapped,” he recounted.

Ram Singh from Fatehpur described how blocked exit routes exacerbated the situation. “Four members of our group had already moved ahead to Nandni Dwar, but the rest of us got stuck. The road was jammed, and people were falling around us with no way to escape,” he said.

Government’s Response and Emergency Measures

In response to the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed over 1,000 medical professionals across the Mela grounds. Specialist doctors are stationed at a super-specialty hospital to handle critical cases, and additional modern medical facilities have been set up for surgeries and urgent care.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant communication with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, directing authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the injured. Home Minister Amit Shah has assured full central support in managing the situation.

To enhance crowd control, authorities have implemented stricter safety measures. AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones are actively monitoring the area, and public announcements are being made to guide devotees and prevent further mishaps.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has confirmed that over 350 special trains to Prayagraj will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, ensuring smooth travel for pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela.

