Prayagraj 10th Class, 12th Class UP Board Exam Postponed from February 24 to March 9 due to Maha Kumbh: Reschedule Details!

People across the country are flocking to Prayagraj to partake in 2025 Mahakumbh. From celebrities to common men, all eyes are on this Mega Hindu Festival, and despite the recent stampede, people are in no mood to stop. As the festival continues, Uttar Pradesh's 10th and 12th-class students face a precarious situation. Exams are a source of anxiety for millions of students in this country, and most of them can't wait for them to be over as soon as possible.

Owing to the Mahakumbh, the UP Board exams for 10th and 12th standard, which begin on the 24th of February, underwent a minor postponement. The exam that's supposed to happen on the 24th has been postponed and will now be conducted on the 9th of March. It is important to note that this postponement of the exam is only for students in Prayagraj. The rest of the UP districts will have their exam as usual on the 24th of this month.

Which UP 10th and 12th Board exam in Prayagraj was postponed?

On the 24th, UP Board's 10th Hindi Preliminary and Healthcare Paper is scheduled and for the 12th board, Military Science and General Hindi paper is scheduled. These exams will now be moved to the 9th of March due to Mahakumbh. A total of 54,38,597 students will be taking these board exams in the state of Uttar Pradesh. 27,40,151 students will sit for the 10th Board and 26,98,446 will appear for the 12th class exams.