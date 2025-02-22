Salman Khan’s nephew Agni sets perfect pitch, tone with his single ‘Universal Laws’

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, whose stage name is Agni, has made an impactful debut with his recent single ‘Universal Laws’.

Salman was also present at the launch of the song in Dubai along with the Khan family and close friends, including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, and Himesh Reshammiya, Nirvaan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Sania Mirza among others.

At the event, Salman Khan said, “It feels amazing, it feels so good to me. His (Agni's) parents, good producers, both the kids Alizeh and Ayaan”.

As a singer, rapper, lyricist, and composer, Agni introduces his distinct artistic identity through this track, which fuses thought-provoking storytelling with powerful beats.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Agni shared, “It began with writing poetry at 16, which nobody will ever read, as I can personally tell you they were not good. From there, it evolved into spoken word pieces, leading to writing rap verses, choruses, and eventually writing and composing entire songs. And for the past eight years, I have focused on refining my sound so I could sing and rap my own music”.

The song has been produced, mixed, and mastered by Aditya Dev. Built on a compelling narrative, ‘Universal Laws’ captures themes of ambition, self-discovery, and the universal truths that shape our lives. The track’s seamless blend of rap and hard-hitting lyrics, paired with dynamic production, creates an immersive listening experience.

Talking about the inspiration behind the song, Agni said, “The song originated from the feelings of happiness and wonder. It’s a reminder that no one can predict what’s to come and that sometimes you find the greatest, most beautiful things when you’re not looking. Trust the process, it’s not over until it’s over”.

The launch event saw overwhelming support from industry icons, with Agni’s family and friends standing by him on this important milestone. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “There’s no better feeling in the world than receiving acceptance and support from your loved ones. Everyone’s been so kind, and I’m grateful to them all, always”.

Talking about Salman, Agni shared, “He has been a great mentor and role model”.

‘Universal Laws’ is now available on Agni’s official YouTube channel.

