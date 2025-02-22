Did not discuss politics, says IUML supremo after meeting Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien

Malappuram, Feb 22 (IANS) In a strategic political move, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Kerala Coordinator P.V. Anvar facilitated a meeting between senior AITC leaders Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal here on Saturday.

The IUML, a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), remains a major force within Kerala’s opposition bloc. O’Brien and Moitra represent AITC in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively.

Following the brief meeting, Thangal clarified that no political matters were discussed in the meeting.

“They are part of the INDIA Bloc, and we will focus on strengthening our alliance as elections approach,” Thangal said.

Anvar, who resigned as an Independent MLA supported by the Left from the Nilambur constituency in January, had earlier clashed with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His grievances stemmed from alleged misconduct involving Vijayan’s close aide and political secretary P. Sasi, along with senior police official ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar. When his concerns were dismissed, Anvar took to the streets, publicly criticising the Chief Minister and his associates.

After the Congress-led UDF initially rebuffed his efforts to join their ranks, Anvar sought new political ground, traveling to Kolkata to meet with top AITC leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This meeting appeared to shift the UDF’s stance. Anvar was soon welcomed into a statewide protest led by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, signaling a thaw in relations.

“I am extremely happy to return to my family,” Anvar said. “I promise I haven’t come empty-handed. If the UDF returns to power, we will ensure man-animal conflicts in the state are effectively addressed.”

With Anvar facilitating the visit of Trinamool’s top leadership to Kerala and enabling their meeting with the IUML supremo, political dynamics are set to shift further.

It is likely that Thangal will bring up this meeting at the high-level UDF gathering scheduled for later this month.

With Anvar’s resignation and his commitment to support the Congress candidate in the by-election, coupled with the AITC leaders' visit, it appears only a matter of time before Anvar and the AITC secure an official entry into the Congress-led UDF.

