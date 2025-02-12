Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Latest Victim of DeepFake: Fact-Check

The Mahakumbh 2025 made it to the headlines for a multitude of reasons, and one big reason was internet sensation Monalisa Bhosle. Having caught the eyes of a content creator who was capturing the festival in Prayagraj, Monalisa was a garland seller, and her amber eyes made her an instant Instagram favourite.

From the next day onwards, people started following her and there were hoards of people around her trying to catch a glimpse of her. It became exhausting to the point where her grandfather told ABP that it was getting difficult for them to work and for Monalisa to sell her products owing to the overwhelming attention.

Sometimes, too much spotlight can also lead to an entirely new and exciting opportunity and that’s what happened with Bhosle as well. The garland seller, who mesmerized one and all, grabbed a golden chance to be in Bollywood as filmmaker Sanoj Mishra had decided to cast her as one of the leads in his upcoming film, “The Diary of Manipur.”

Even though she is not an actress, Monalisa will be trained through workshops as the director promised to prepare her for her role. With her getting into Bollywood, there have been multiple videos doing the rounds on Instagram over her getting snapped by paps and even dancing on a rock by the river.

Both these videos have gone insanely viral on social media and a proper check claimed that they were in fact created using DeepFake. The use of AI has definitely led to some fun moments on the internet but it is giving rise to fake news that’s being peddled on all online platforms.

The tweet above shows Monalisa Bhosle was captured by the paps in Mumbai but it was clearly a DeepFake video. The original clip had Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi posing for cameras. You can find the clip below.

Another video where Monalisa was seen dancing was also created using DeepFake and FaceSwap technology. The original video was made by influencer Tanu Rawat on Instagram.

Owing to her instant fame, it will be difficult to curb the rise of such artificial content on Monalisa Bhosle, who will continue to be a sensation till her Bollywood debut release.