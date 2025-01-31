Hyderabad Guillain Barre Syndrome: High Treatment Costs, What You Need to Know

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a treatable condition, but the cost of treating GBS patients in Hyderabad can be quite high. The treatment expenses typically range between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Costs can increase further, especially since 20 to 25 percent of GBS patients require ventilator support, which is very expensive in private hospitals.

In addition to ventilator care, GBS treatment often involves rehabilitation and addressing physical disabilities, making it a financially challenging experience for many patients. Those with medical insurance might still face high out-of-pocket expenses.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a senior neurologist in Hyderabad, well-known for his health advisories on the social media platform X (@hyderabaddoctor), highlighted that government assistance is crucial for those unable to afford the high treatment costs. According to Dr. Kumar, immunotherapy is the most effective treatment for GBS. The recommended treatment involves Intravenous Immunoglobulins (IVIG), which are administered over five days.

Guillain Barre syndrome (GBS) is a treatable disease, however, treatment costs are high.



➡️IVIG (intravenous globulins) is the drug of choice for treating GBS. The total dose is 2 grams per Kg body weight, which is split into 5 days, and given as infusion.

For a patient weighing 60 kg, the required dose is 120 grams of IVIG, split into 5 days (25 grams on the first four days, and 20 grams on the fifth day). The cost of IVIG injections can range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per vial, with the total treatment cost for IVIG alone amounting to around Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Beyond medication, patients may need ICU care and ventilation, and post-hospital rehabilitation such as physiotherapy for 2 to 3 months. These additional costs bring the overall treatment expense for GBS to Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Indirect costs, like lost income due to illness and potential physical disabilities, further add to the financial burden for GBS patients.