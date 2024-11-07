4 Days Holidays in Hyderabad: Nov 15, 16, 17, 24

Hyderabad Holiday Calendar: 4-Day Break in November

The Telangana government has announced a list of holidays for the month of November, providing residents of Hyderabad with a welcome break. Here are the details:

Holiday Dates:

1. November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (General Holiday)

2. November 16: Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (Optional Holiday)

3. November 17: Sunday

4. November 24: Sunday

While November 15 is a mandatory holiday, some schools may also observe November 16 as a holiday to commemorate the birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri.

After the Summative Assessment (SA) 1 exams from October 21 to 28, this shorter holiday list comes as a relief for students. With fewer breaks, students can focus on their studies without significant disruptions.

Make the most of these holidays! Whether you're looking to relax, explore Hyderabad, or plan a quick getaway, these four days offer the perfect opportunity.

Stay updated with the latest holiday announcements and academic schedules to plan your month effectively.