4 Days Holidays in Hyderabad: Nov 15, 16, 17, 24
4-day holiday break in November
Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15 (General Holiday)
Optional holiday on November 16 for Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri's birthday
Sundays on November 17 and 24
Relief for students after SA 1 exams
Hyderabad Holiday Calendar: 4-Day Break in November
The Telangana government has announced a list of holidays for the month of November, providing residents of Hyderabad with a welcome break. Here are the details:
Holiday Dates:
1. November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (General Holiday)
2. November 16: Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (Optional Holiday)
3. November 17: Sunday
4. November 24: Sunday
While November 15 is a mandatory holiday, some schools may also observe November 16 as a holiday to commemorate the birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri.
After the Summative Assessment (SA) 1 exams from October 21 to 28, this shorter holiday list comes as a relief for students. With fewer breaks, students can focus on their studies without significant disruptions.
Make the most of these holidays! Whether you're looking to relax, explore Hyderabad, or plan a quick getaway, these four days offer the perfect opportunity.
Stay updated with the latest holiday announcements and academic schedules to plan your month effectively.