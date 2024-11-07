Watch: Mahesh Babu Wishes his friend; New Look Leaves Fans Speechless!

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu makes it to the public eye very rarely, but when he does, it comes with real glamour. So he broke into social media to wish and greet all his fans on this day of most auspicious days - the birthday day of Greenko Group Managing Director, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty. The video message has gone viral around the internet, featuring ultra-stylish Mahesh.

Mahesh has been in the process of physical transformation for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli. His closeness with Anil made him make an exception this time around.

In the video, Mahesh can be seen sporting a thick beard and wearing a sleek black round-neck t-shirt. His warm words for Anil reveal their strong bond. "Wishing you a happy 50th birthday, Anil Garu. You are one of the kindest people I know. Wishing you happiness today, tomorrow, and forever," Mahesh says.

The birthday celebration happened in Maldives, where Mahesh had managed to join Anil's family for a beachside get-together. Photos from the event appear to depict the strong rapport between the two families.

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty is the founder of Greenko Group world's leading Energy Transition & Decarbonization Solutions. Mahesh's act reflects his appreciation for Anil's entrepreneurial success besides his personal friendship with Anil.

Also read: Allu Arjun-Trivikram Combo: Bigger than RRR, Bahubali - Epic Pan-India Film on Cards