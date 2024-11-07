Allu Arjun-Trivikram Combo: Next-Level Pan-India Project on the Cards

The highly anticipated collaboration between Stylish Star Allu Arjun and renowned director Trivikram Srinivas is generating immense buzz. According to insiders, the project is slated to begin shooting in April 2025.

Sources reveal that the film's genre will surpass the epic scales of Bahubali, Kalki, and Pushpa. The budget, reportedly higher than Kalki, Devara, and RRR, will ensure a grand cinematic experience.

Marking Trivikram's debut in the pan-India landscape, this film promises universal appeal, tailored to Allu Arjun's stardom.

Currently, Allu Arjun is focused on the release of Pushpa 2. Post its release, he will take a 2-3 month break to prepare for Trivikram's project.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this powerhouse combination, given Trivikram's storytelling prowess and Allu Arjun's acting caliber. This project is poised to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema.

