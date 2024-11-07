Devi Sri Prasad Replaced by Thaman for Pushpa 2 Background Music

Here is a big shock to music composer Devi Sri Prasad. If reports are anything to go by, Devi Sri Prasad has been replaced by Thaman by Pushpa 2 team due to delay and creative differences. Pushpa 2 is slated for December 5, 2024 release world-wide

The entire team is working around the clock to wrap up pending tasks while simultaneously handling post-production work.

Buzz is that in addition to the background score being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the makers are also working on an alternate score with a top-tier music director. However, the final decision on which version to use hasn’t been made yet. Both scores are currently being worked on, with two distinct versions from two renowned composers in the mix.

It seems we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out whether Devi Sri Prasad’s score or the one from another prominent Telugu music director will make the final cut. If the makers do bring another composer on board, it would certainly be a major twist for Pushpa 2.