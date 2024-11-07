Parineeti Chopra starts her YouTube channel

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has started her YouTube channel. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and made the announcement through a video message.

She said in the video, “I've always been a very private person even though I'm a public figure, I'm in front of cameras all the time. I've always said that I only share one percent of my life on my social media”.

She further mentioned, “Now that I do so much in my life, I travel so much, I do some crazy adventurous things, I scuba dive so much, I read and I have music and I'm singing all the time, I'm in studios all the time, there's so much happening in my life that I feel like it's finally time and I'm finally ready to start sharing more of behind the scenes of my life and what I do on a daily basis”.

The actress shared that this move will allow her fans to see first hand and visually what unfolds in her life.

She added, “So I have decided to finally, finally, finally open my YouTube channel. I'm very excited because now I won't have to answer questions about what I do every day, you'll just be able to see it. So I'm gonna put the link to my channel in my bio and let's start this new chapter together. I'm super excited to welcome you into my life. See you soon”.

She also penned a long note in the caption talking about what motivated her to start her own channel.

She wrote, “All these years, I have deliberately shared just about only about 1% of my life on social media. I do sooo much but have always loved staying private! But my reluctance to share anything has seriously frustrated my social media team (haha), and after a lot of persuasion from them, I think it’s time to open up a bit more”.

“Feeling nervous already. But here goes. I proudly announce that you can now subscribe to my YouTube channel, *OfficialParineetiChopra*, where I’ll be sharing my life and days with you. Let’s do this together”, she added.

