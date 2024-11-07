Dhanush and Aishwarya to Drop Divorce Plans? Rajinikanth’s Mediation May Succeed!

Dhanush may be on the path to reconciliation with his wife, filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, based on recent developments, including a meeting on Diwali day. The couple, who separated in 2022 after 18 years of marriage, filed for divorce by mutual consent in the Chennai Family Court. However, their divorce proceedings have been delayed several times due to both parties missing court hearings. After skipping dates on October 7 and 19, as well as November 2, the next hearing is now scheduled for November 21.

Speculation about a possible reconciliation gained momentum when Dhanush publicly acknowledged Aishwarya’s Onam celebration post on social media. The couple’s absence from court hearings only fueled further rumors of a reunion. Adding weight to the speculation, reports suggest that Dhanush and Aishwarya met on Diwali day at Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan Stunning Photos

Sources close to the family indicate that during this meeting, Dhanush shared his thoughts with his father-in-law and even made commitments toward reconciling with Aishwarya. It is also reported that the couple celebrated Diwali together with their sons, Linga and Yatra.

Aishwarya and Dhanush have two sons - Yatra Raja, their elder son, was born on 10 October 2006, while their younger son, Linga Raja, was born on 21 June 2010.

Both Dhanush and Aishwarya continue to lead busy professional lives. Dhanush recently starred in Raayan and wrapped up his directorial debut Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, while he awaits the release of Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Aishwarya, meanwhile, saw the release of her latest directorial, Laal Salaam, earlier this year, which features her father, Rajinikanth.

Also read: Devi Sri Prasad Replaced by Thaman for Pushpa 2 Background Music