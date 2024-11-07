Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Prithvi Wins Contestant Badge, Prerana Becomes New Mega Chief

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 saw Prithvi winning the contestant badge and Preethi becoming the new captain. The episode began with Bigg Boss assigning a task to the contestants where they had to collect keys to open boxes and win the badge.

Prithvi , Vishnupriya, and Yashmi competed in the task, but Prithvi emerged victorious. He not only won the badge but also got a chance to make someone the chief contestant. He chose Vishnupriya for the role.

Later, Bigg Boss assigned another task where Prerana , Nabeel, and Rohini had to compete to become the captain. Prerana won the task and became the new captain.

In another twist, Bigg Boss gave Prerana a mystery suitcase which contained Rs 2.10 lakh, adding to the winner's prize money.

The episode also saw Teja revealing a gossip about Gautam, Yashmi, and Nikhil, claiming that there was a love triangle between them. However, he later clarified that it was just a friendship.

Yashmi gave her suitcase to Gautam, which led to a heated argument between Prithvi and Yashmi. Vishnupriya also expressed her frustration with the boys' behavior in the house.

The episode ended with Prerana becoming the captain and the contestants looking forward to the next task.