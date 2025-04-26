Jagadeesh Aamanchi’s Yamudu New Poster Look Steals the Show

It’s no secret that films with a mythological touch are currently striking gold at the box office. Riding this wave is Yamudu, an intriguing new film under the banner of Jagannatha Pictures. Actor Jagadeesh Aamanchi not only plays the lead role but also dons the director’s hat for this project. The film carries the powerful tagline, “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah (Dharma protects those who protect it).” Shravani Shetty stars opposite Jagadeesh as the female lead.

The makers have now unveiled a brand-new poster from the film, and it’s creating quite a buzz. Previously released title posters and the special Deepavali edition posters had already captivated audiences. But this latest release takes things up a notch.

In the new poster, Jagadeesh appears in a fierce avatar as Yamudu (the God of Death), exuding a powerful and terrifying presence. The backdrop featuring a demonic figure (Mahishasura-like), the heavy chains in Yamudu's hands everything is designed to send chills down your spine.

One striking visual is the heroine being held captive by the Yamapasha, while Jagadeesh’s look in the attire of Yamudu leaves a lasting impact. The intense imagery is bound to give viewers goosebumps.

While Vishnu Reddy Vanga cranks the camera, the music is provided by Bhavani Rakesh. KCB Hari is the editor, whereas Hari Allasani and Jagadeesh Aamanchi are the writers. The screenplay was written by Shiva Kundrapu.

The film has completed its shooting phase and is currently in post-production. The team is working hard to wrap up the final touches, and an official release date will be announced soon.

