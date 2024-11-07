Mount Marapi in Indonesia's West Sumatra erupts

Jakarta, Nov 7 (IANS) Mount Marapi in Indonesia's West Sumatra province erupted on Thursday morning, sending a column of ash up to 800 metres into the air, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre.

The eruption occurred at 8.54 a.m. Jakarta time, with ash dispersing to the east and northeast of the crater, Xinhua news agency reported.

Residents have been warned to avoid activities within a 4.5-kilometre radius of the crater. Those living along rivers that originate on the volcano's slopes are advised to stay alert for possible lava flows during heavy rains.

Mount Marapi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes, located on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.