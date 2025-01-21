‘How India scaled Mt G20': Amitabh Kant’s book gets a shout out from PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts of G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in penning a book about the country hosting the first-ever G20 Summit under its Presidency, terming it a ‘commendable’ endeavour from the former CEO of the Niti Aayog.

Amitabh Kant met PM Modi at his official residence this afternoon and presented him with a copy of the book while thanking him for entrusting him with the responsibility of G20 Sherpa.

Sharing the pictures on social media platform X, Kant said, “It was because of PM Modi’s unequivocal belief in the G20 India team that enabled us to be bold and take risks through the seemingly impossible negotiations.”

Terming the G20 event as one of the most transformative chapters in India’s diplomatic history, Kant said that this was possible because of PM Modi’s progressive vision, global stature, and inclusive leadership style.

PM Modi in his shout-out to the former Niti Aayog CEO said, “Your effort to write about India’s G20 Presidency and the Summit in 2023 is commendable, giving a lucid perspective of our efforts to further human-centric development in pursuit of a better planet.”

Notably, Amitabh Kant’s book 'How India scaled Mt. G20' captured the country’s determination and collaborative spirit in making the G20 Presidency, an unparalleled success. The event saw many state heads of leading and developed nations congregating in Delhi for the G20 Summit, putting India on the global diplomatic map.

The G20 Summit held in September 2023 in New Delhi was one of the largest global gatherings of the decade. A key success of the event was achieving a consensus on the joint declaration.

Under India's G20 Presidency, the inclusion of the African Union was another pathbreaking step. A unanimous consensus was also built on achieving sustainable developmental goals and spotlighting women-led growth and accelerating Digital Public Infrastructure.

The book has a fascinating foreword written by External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

