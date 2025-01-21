Pavail Gulatie calls his bromance with 'Deva' co-star Shahid Kapoor 'Fantastic'

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Pavail Gulatie will soon be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller "Deva". Speaking during the trailer launch event of the movie, Pavail Gulatie talked about his equation with his co-star Shahid Kapoor.

He was quoted saying, "On the sets, my food was sponsored by Shahid Kapoor. Shahid has got food for me for around 10-15 days. He used to get me tiffins, and bouffet, and he was kind enough to get food for me, which was lovely."

Pavail Gulatie further revealed, "Our bromance on-screen was fantastic because we got along very well off-screen. I met Shahid before we shot 10 days before Diwali. That's the time I told him that I'd grown up copying his dance steps. And I joined Shiamak because Shahid was in Shiamak. I have always been a big fan of his, and Rosshan sir. Siddharth (Roy Kapur) was the first person who called me after 'Thappad' released, and it was the biggest thing. I have worked with a wonderful crew, and Shahid is literally the backbone of this."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also shared his experience about stepping into the role of Dev Ambre during the trailer launch. Describing the film as deeply personal, the actor revealed, “Deva is a piece of my heart. For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses. For me, this is the next step in my journey. It’s been one of the most challenging films of my career. There’s so much in Dev’s character that I don’t want to reveal just yet—you’ll have to watch it on January 31.”

Both Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulatie will essay the role of a police officer in "Deva". The film will also see Pooja Hegde as a journalist. Bankrolled by Zee Studios in association with Roy Kapur Films, the project will have Jakes Bejoy as the composer.

"Deva" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on 31st January this year.

