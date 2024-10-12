Gujarat Home Minister performs Shastra Puja at Surat police headquarters

Surat, Oct 12 (IANS) On the occasion of Vijayadashami, a day celebrated in India for the worship of weapons, a special Shastra Puja (weapon worship) ceremony was held at the Athwalines Police Headquarters in Surat.

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghavi, conducted the event, leading the traditional ritual according to Hindu customs. This annual ceremony has become a regular part of the Dussehra festivities at the police headquarters.

Minister Sanghavi extended his Dussehra greetings to the citizens and also highlighted the symbolic victory of righteousness (dharma) over unrighteousness (adharma) that Dussehra represents, stating that truth always triumphs over arrogance.

Reflecting on the significance of weapons for the safety and security of the state, the minister expressed hopes that these weapons would continue to protect the people of Gujarat.

He also prayed for the eradication of societal evils, referring to drugs, rapists, and loan sharks as modern-day Ravanas. The minister's remarks were a call for justice and safety, emphasising the role of law enforcement in maintaining order and security in the state.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted the traditional Shastra Puja (weapon worship) at the headquarters of the Army’s 33 Corps in Sukna, West Bengal. This ritual, which marks the end of Navratri and is celebrated as Dussehra, has been a long-standing tradition in India, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

"On the occasion of Vijayadashami in India, there has been a long-standing tradition of weapon worship. Today, I performed Shastra Puja at the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, Darjeeling," the Defence Minister posted on X, sharing photographs of the ceremony.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, senior officers, and jawans attended the event. However, the Defence Minister was scheduled to address the Army Commanders Conference in Gangtok but bad weather in Sikkim's capital altered his plans.

Instead, he addressed the conference via video from Sukna, ensuring that national defence and security discussions continued seamlessly despite the weather disruption.

