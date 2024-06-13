UP govt forms SIT to probe man's immolation

Lucknow, June 13 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an impartial probe into the case related to the self-immolation of Ram Bujharat in Balrampur in October last year.

This decision was taken following an order from the High Court.

The SIT will be headed by the Additional Director General, Government Railway Police, Jai Narayan Singh, and Additional Commissioner of Devipatan, Ram Prakash.

On October 24, 2023, a group of men erected pillars overnight on a private plot of land in front of the Gaidas Buzurg police station area of Balrampur district.

Ram Bujharat, the owner, complained to the police station, where he was detained.

Distressed by the land seizure, he went live on Facebook and immolated himself.

He was admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow, where he succumbed to injuries on October 30.

Later, his wife Kusuma filed a case at the Gaidas Buzurg police station, alleging serious misconduct by the police.

